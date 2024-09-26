Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of QFLR stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00.
Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.
