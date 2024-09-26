Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $246.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

