Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 45,339 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,339 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $127,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $802.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

