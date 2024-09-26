Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.59.

Realty Income stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

