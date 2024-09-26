Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,991 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,984 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

UJUL stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

