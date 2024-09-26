Delta Investment Management LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 448,415 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 994,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,229,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.