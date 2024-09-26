MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MIND Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.13. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MIND Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

