Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS opened at $297.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 119.80%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

