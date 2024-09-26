400,000 Shares in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Acquired by Decheng Capital LLC

Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000. NewAmsterdam Pharma makes up approximately 2.4% of Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at $567,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance
NAMS opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAMS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
