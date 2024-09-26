Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 473 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day moving average of $168.18.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

