Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

