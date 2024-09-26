Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 3,781 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

