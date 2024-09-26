Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $249.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.09 and a 200-day moving average of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

