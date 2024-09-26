Decheng Capital LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Vera Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $1,210,750. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.99. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

