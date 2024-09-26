Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after buying an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,249,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $100.65 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $104.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

