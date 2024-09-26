Decatur Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises 1.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $284.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $287.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.