Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,126,878 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises 2.0% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $38,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

