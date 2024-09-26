Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Holdings Cut by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 884,849 shares during the quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $89,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 37,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000.
Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.75.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
