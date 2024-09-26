PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Position Raised by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198,227 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics makes up about 2.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.05% of PTC Therapeutics worth $212,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after buying an additional 1,057,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,551,000 after acquiring an additional 855,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,058,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 282,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.