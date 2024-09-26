400,000 Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,820,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

