Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Position Reduced by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231,339 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels accounts for approximately 2.4% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $46,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $404,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $750,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 1.1 %

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

