Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.48 Million Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 1,208.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294,538 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.51% of Century Aluminum worth $23,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 898,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 341.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 318,579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 125.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 296,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CENX opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.