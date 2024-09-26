Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Position Lessened by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group accounts for 4.8% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
