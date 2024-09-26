Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Invests $23.57 Million in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,350,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Navigator by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 162,160 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 266.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 4.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 137,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 108.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 36,571 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navigator has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Navigator Stock Performance

NVGS stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

