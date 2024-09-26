Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes $25.79 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,794,000. Vistra comprises about 1.4% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vistra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Vistra Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of VST opened at $119.04 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.