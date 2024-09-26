Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys 771,756 Shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771,756 shares during the quarter. Greenfire Resources accounts for about 1.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Greenfire Resources worth $29,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFR. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Greenfire Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Greenfire Resources by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 5,875,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after buying an additional 699,520 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 146.3% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenfire Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Greenfire Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Greenfire Resources Stock Performance

Greenfire Resources stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.