Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.16 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95,474 shares during the period. Itron comprises approximately 1.7% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Itron worth $33,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Itron by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 315.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $584,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $113.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.