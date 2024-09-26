Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $22.83 Million Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 922,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,405,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Delek US by 44.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DK opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delek US from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

About Delek US

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.