Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $32.88.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtu Financial

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.