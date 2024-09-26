Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,581,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,246,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,840,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.94 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.