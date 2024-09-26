Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 27,989 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $32,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

USB opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

