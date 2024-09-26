Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,864 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 79,063 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

SAN opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

