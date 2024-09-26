Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 673,979 Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,057,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 673,979 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.79% of VF worth $41,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc grew its holdings in VF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,212,000 after buying an additional 1,344,849 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 473,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. VF Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53.

VF Dividend Announcement

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

View Our Latest Report on VF

Insider Activity at VF

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.