Diker Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Diker Management LLC decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters comprises 0.4% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $20,917,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

