Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock Holdings Raised by Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Endeavor Group makes up 46.8% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $22,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,191 over the last three months. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

