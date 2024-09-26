Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys 231 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

CDW Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $221.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.46. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

