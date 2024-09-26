Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys 45,500 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Surgery Partners comprises about 1.0% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Surgery Partners worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,288,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,163,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 119,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

