Decatur Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NVR makes up 1.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,851,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in NVR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,994,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,595,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $9,516.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8,906.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,115.25. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,764.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

