Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 1.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after buying an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after buying an additional 1,199,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Copart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

