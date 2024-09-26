DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Global Payments Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

