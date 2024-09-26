DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,961 shares during the quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 191,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 912.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.