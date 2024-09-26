APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 36,953 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.22% of McKesson worth $157,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.36.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $479.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.72 and a 200-day moving average of $556.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

