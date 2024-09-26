APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,549 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $135,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 259,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $351,831,000 after buying an additional 117,793 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 65.8% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 198,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479,169 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $346,806,000 after acquiring an additional 76,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.05.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $197.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

