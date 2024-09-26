APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 1,480,331 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,564,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,480,331 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $161,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340,759 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $65.35 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

