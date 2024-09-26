Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 12,406 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,936,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,672,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 143,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $223.88 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.