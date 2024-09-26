Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stake Boosted by Anchor Capital Management Company LLC

Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Standex International accounts for approximately 11.6% of Anchor Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,523,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Standex International by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Standex International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 254,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Standex International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE:SXI opened at $179.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $191.18.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Standex International

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.