Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 420,723 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420,723 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Lam Research worth $3,297,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $990.00 to $893.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,870. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $803.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $825.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $922.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

