MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,239 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.40% of MSCI worth $141,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 10.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 60.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $870,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.00.

MSCI stock opened at $562.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

