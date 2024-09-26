Anchor Capital Management Company LLC Has $15.86 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Patrick Industries accounts for approximately 16.8% of Anchor Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Patrick Industries worth $15,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $139.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,915 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

