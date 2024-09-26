APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 100,022 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,982,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,022 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $135,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after buying an additional 217,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

FITB stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp



Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.



